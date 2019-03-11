Training prog for Hajj pilgrims on March 18

March 11, 2019 |

The office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal today informed that the first orientation, training programme scheduled for the selected Hajj pilgrims for District Ganderbal has been fixed by the State Hajj Committee Srinagar on 18th March 2019 (Monday).

All the selected pilgrims from the district Ganderbal are informed to attend the programme at Markazi Jamia Masjid Sharief Beehama on March 18 at 10 am.