Training on IT-enabled ‘Govt Process Reengineering’ for officers begins in Jammu

Series of such programs to cover 250 officers positioned at strategic levels: Biswas
Series of such programs to cover 250 officers positioned at strategic levels: Biswas
JAMMU, DECEMBER 17:
Information Technology Department in collaboration with National Institute of Smart Governance (NISG) today started 3-Day training program on ‘Government Process Re-engineering’ and 5-Day program on ‘Project Management PRINCE2’.
The training on ‘Government Process Re-engineering’ program will address Understanding Government Process & Service Quality, Process of Re-engineering, Collection of Data for Process Mapping, Definition of the Vision 7 Understanding Service Prioritization and Legal & Policy Framework for GPR.
‘Project Management on PRINCE2’ will cover areas like PRINCE2 & AXELOS, Business case, Organization, Quality, Risk and PRINCE2 seven processes.
On day one, separate training programs were attended by senior officers of various Departments of the State Government including Principal Secretary, Transport, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MP), Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary Forest, Environment & Ecology M K Dwivedi, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Additional Commissioner Jammu, Rahul Sharma.
Secretary, Information Technology, Saugat Biswas informed that the J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Department of Information Technology has for the first time collaborated with professional agencies such as National Institute for Smart Government (NISG), National e-Gov Division (NeGD), NIELIT and NIIT with a view to raise the standards of Capacity Building and making the trainings relevant to contemporary requirements.
He added that trainings have been started in a big way this year after a gap of six years and have already covered administrators and officers of various levels from different departments of the State Government, districts including Leh and Kargil& State Taxes department.
Biswas said that in a series of trainings undertaken in collaboration with NISG, trainings on Government Process re-engineering (GPR), Project Management (PRINCE 2) is being held, while as training on Information Security & Cyber Security Management has been completed yesterday.
He added that these training programs will cover around 250 officers positioned at strategic levels in the Government including officers of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Directors and officers from various other administrative debarments.
During the workshop, it was informed that presently over 100 G2C services are being offered online by the J&K government. The land records are being digitized, transport department services are online and the offices are moving towards file and record digitization and adopting e-tendering for procurement purposes.
It was given out that e-Governance is penetrating down up-to the Panchayat level, as a result of which, there will be huge data creation and for the safe-keep and efficient data management, requirements of equipping oneself against threats that exist in the cyber space becomes imperative.