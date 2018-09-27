Training of unique ID for persons with disabilities held at IMPARD

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
A day-long training and rolling out of Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities Jammu and Kashmir was organized by Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Jammu and Kashmir here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary Social Welfare said this is one of the important projects in the disability sector to be rolled out today for the state of Jammu and Kashmir says, This function was held today at IMPARD Srinagar in which all the CMO’s of Kashmir province were present including the officials from Social welfare department.
K.V.S. Rao Director (R) Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment also stressed the need of having Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities particularly for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the chief Guest of this function.
Commissioner for persons with Disabilities Iqbal Lone delivered the lecture on the entire project and how this is being implemented with a view of creating a National Database for PwDs, and to issue a Unique Disability Identity Card to each person with disabilities.
The project will not only encourage transparency, efficiency and ease of delivering the government benefits to the person with disabilities, but also ensure uniformity says, Iqbal Lone Commissioner for persons with Disabilities. The project will also help in stream-lining the tracking of physical and financial progress of beneficiaries at all levels of hierarchy of implementation–from village level, block level, District level, State level and National level was one of the key area in which the entire program we deliberated.
Other dignitaries present on this occasion were Babu Ram, Deputy Secretary Social Welfare, Deputy Director Health Dr. Kunzes Dolam, Dr Bashir Lone, Under Secretary CPwDs, Irfan Mushtaq, State Coordinator UDID Dharmendra Chauhan, Master Trainer for UDID for ministry for social justice and empowerment, Government of India.