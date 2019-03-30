Training of poll staff held at Udhampur

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of the forthcoming General Elections, a hands-on training regarding election related material and poll procedure was conducted on Friday by District Election Authority, Udhampur for Polling and Presiding officers of three assembly segments of the district.

As per an official, the training programmes were held under the overall supervision of District Election Officer (DEO), Dr. Piyush Singla at Town Hall, Udhampur, Government HSS Chenani and Town Hall Ramnagar.

During the training programme, 1363 polling and presiding officers were imparted training by the master trainers for carrying out smooth general elections.

The District level master trainers gave hands-on training to the poll staff about the process of polling and collection of polling materials, handling of ballot boxes, counting of votes and other process and procedures to be adopted for the Lok Sabha Election-2019.

Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Udhampur, Vikar Giri, exhorted upon the trainees to take a keen interest in the training programme so that the poll process is carried in a hassle-free manner on the poll day, the official added.