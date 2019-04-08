Training of poll staff held at Kishtwar

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The penultimate round of training of polling personnel, to be deployed for election duties for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Kishtwar district, was held in presence of General Observer M. Joy Sing and under the supervision of District Election Officer Angrez Singh Rana in Kishtwar.

As per an official, addressing participants, the Observer asked them to get fully acquainted with the handling procedure of EVM/VVPAT for hassle-free conduct of the election process.

He further urged the staff to strictly adhere to guidelines of Election Commission of India.

Nodal Officer SVEEP and Training, Anoop Kumar, urged the poll staff to perform their election duties with utmost dedication. He further briefed the participants about the Poll Star (an innovative and versatile platform for quick and error-free collection of polling statistics).

Master Trainer, Pardeep Koul gave hands-on training of EVM and VVPAT machines to participants in detail.

Meanwhile, similar training programmes on EVM/VVPAT use for polling staff were held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Kishtwar and GDC Kishtwar by Master Trainers.

