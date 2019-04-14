Training of all-women polling stations staff held in Sgr

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Female polling officials to be deployed at all-women polling stations in the Srinagar district in connection with the Lok Sabha elections, were Saturday imparted training at DC Office Srinagar here.

The official spokesperson said that the training the session included videos demonstrating duties of the polling personnel and hands-on training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails or VVPATs.

Pertinently, eight polling stations one each in eight assembly constituencies of the district have been designated as all-women polling stations where both the polling officials and the immediate security staff will comprise females exclusively.

The spokesperson said that in a separate training session held here master trainers were imparted training on the use of the Poll Star application.



Poll Star is an innovative and versatile platform for the quick and error-free collection of polling statistics from presiding officers in polling booths.

The application is designed to meet the twin challenges of efficient collection of data and customized reporting of acquired inputs.