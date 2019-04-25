Training imparted to zonal, sectoral magistrates at Shopian

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates of 35-Wachi and Shopian segments of Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency (PC) were today imparted training by Master Trainers in presence of District Election Officer (DEO) here at Mini Secretariat Arhama.

The trainers trained the Magistrates about handling of Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines.

Speaking on the occasion, the DEO briefed the officers about their role and responsibilities during the election process. They were directed to follow the instructions of Election Commission of India in letter and spirit. He directed the Zonal and Sectoral magistrates to work in close coordination and remain vigilant during the election process. The officers were urged for timely update of issues if any and submission of desired information at an earliest.

