Training held for watershed development team

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 03:
Two day training was organised by Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), SKUAST and KVK Reasi for the watershed development team members.
According to an official, the programme was organised under the guidance of Senior Scientists SKUAST, Jammu and KVK, Reasi Er. N K Gupta and Dr. Banarsi Lal respectively.
While interacting with the participants, the resource persons highlighted the importance of water and soil conservation and called for efficient utilization of available water resources. “Keeping in view the fast depleting water resources in the region need of the hour is to save every drop of water and promote rainwater harvesting in a sustainable way”, they maintained.
Project Manager IWMP gave a brief about the project informing that six projects covering an area of 27381 hectare has been taken up in the district under IWMP.
The programme was attended by Project Manager IWMP, Angrez Singh, DLTE, Dr Nasir, Executive Engineer, AEE besides AE REW and members of WDTs.