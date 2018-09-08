Training for ROs, AROs held in Udhampur, Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:-
The second phase of training for Returning Officers & AROs was organized by District Election Cell in Udhampur on Thursday.
According to an official, the training programme held under the supervision of Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal was attended by around 80 officials. They were trained by the Master Trainers for carrying out smooth conduct of proposed urban local body elections in the state.
They were updated about different aspects of elections through a power point presentation and imparted hands-on training in handling EVM and informed about the election related material. The Dy DEO instructed the trainees to take keen interest in the training programmes and go thoroughly through the instructions as provided in the hand book of ROs & AROs for smooth conduct of Municipal Election.
Meanwhile, the official said that the District Election Authorities in Kathua organized one day training programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).
The training was held under the chairmanship of District Election Officer, Rohit Khajuria and conducted by District level master trainers. A power point presentation was given on scrutiny, filling of nominations, rejection of nominations, qualification of nominations and completion of polling process till the conclusion of the declaration of the results.
The DEO stressed on strict adherence to the election manual for the smooth conduct of the polls. He asked the Returning Officers to be careful while scrutinizing the papers and furnishing of timely information to his office besides strict enforcement of model code of conduct.
He further informed that elections to the Urban Local Bodies shall be conducted through EVMs in 113 polling stations spread across 80 wards of 5 Municipal Committees and 1 Municipal Council of Kathua.
Deputy District Election Officer, Chand Kishore asked ROs & AROs to work in synergy and coordination to ensure free, fair and transparent Urban Local Body election. He also briefed them about the procedure to be adopted for the conduct of elections.
Among others, GM DIC, Rajinder Sharma, ADC Billawar, Joginder Singh Rai, PO IWMP, Sohan Lal besides RO's and AROs were also present on the occasion, the official added.