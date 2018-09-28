Training for polling staff held in Udhampur, Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 27:
In order to conduct smooth, independent and fair Elections on 10th of October 2018 in the district a training programme was conducted by District Election Authority, Udhampur for Presiding and Polling Officers under the overall supervision of District Election Officer, Ravinder Kumar here at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex Udhampur.
According to an official, speaking on the occasion, Deputy DEO, Sapna Kotwal stressed upon the trainees to take keen interest in the training programme so that poll process will be carried out smoothly and in a peaceful manner on the poll day. She also stressed that all the Polling personnel are required to discharge their duties with full sense of responsibility, honesty and commitment.
In the training, two batches of around 240 Presiding and Polling Officers were provided by the master trainers Subash Singh and Mohd. Latief.
Similarly, a training session was organized at DC Office Samba under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan, who is also the District Election Officer.
Speaking on the occasion the DEO asked the Presiding and Polling Officers to put in concerted efforts for holding free and fair Urban Local Body elections in the district.
Asking them to stay prepared well before the polls, she exhorted upon the officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication and strictly adhere to the guidelines of ECI. She called upon the concerned officers to listen carefully to the District Level Master trainers to avoid problem on the day of polling. She also asked them to stay vigilant till the completion of voting process.
Deputy District Election Officer Kulbhushan Khajuria, Nodal Officer for Training Management Naresh Kumar, 4 District Level master trainers were also present on the occasion, the official added.