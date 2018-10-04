Training for polling staff held in Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 03:
A training session for polling staff including presiding officers, polling officers and other polling staff members was held in Ramban here on Wednesday.
According to an official, presided by District Election Officer (DEO), Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, the training session aimed at preparing the polling staff for Urban Local Body elections scheduled for October 10, 2018.
As many as 158 polling staff members from different departments were acquainted with the operation of EVMs and related skills for the smooth conduct of ULB polls in the district.
While interacting with the participants, the DEO impressed upon them to perform their duties with utmost dedication and asked them to strictly adhere to the guidelines of Election Commission of India.
Master Trainers, Anil Kumar and Mohammad Mumtaz Bhat briefed the participants about the duties and functions of polling officers and advised to monitor the activities of unauthorized persons in the polling booths.
General Observer Election for MC Ramban and Banihal, Suram Chand Sharma, Dy DEO, Zaheer Abass, Nodal Officer (Training), SDM Ramsoo, Viqar Giri, Nodal Officer for Man Power, CEO, Ramban, AH Fani were also present during the training programme, the official said.