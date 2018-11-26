Training for polling staff concludes at Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsKishtwar, November 25:
The fourth and final phase of training programme for the poll staff of Kishtwar district concluded on Sunday.
According to an official, the training program was organised by the district administration of Kishtwar under the chairmanship of DPEO Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana.
Nodal Officer for Training Management, Pardeep Koul, and District-Level Master Trainer Tanveer Malik besides polling staff were present during the training, the official said.
Participants were informed about their role and responsibilities during the entire election process by Nodal Officer for Training Management, Pardeep Koul while master trainer, Tanveer Malik imparted training regarding use, handling and sealing of Ballot Boxes.
The participants were asked to work in close coordination so that the Panchayat elections are conducted successfully in free, fair and transparent manner, the official added.