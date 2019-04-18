Training for poll staff of H S Bug scheduled on April 18

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Training for polling personnel being deployed for assembly segment, Hom Shalli Bug-39 in Kulgam district for Lok Sabha elections 2019 has been scheduled for 18th April (Thursday) at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kulgam and training will be imparted in two shifts.

The first shift will commence at 10 am for poll parties bearing serial from 01 to 50 whileas second shift will begin at 2 pm for the poll parties bearing serial nos 051-093. Besides, the reserve staff will also be imparted training in second shift.

