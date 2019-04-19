Training for Noorababad, Devsar poll staff on April 19

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The training for poll personnel deployed for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in two assembly segments of Noorababad and Devsar has been scheduled on April 19 (Friday).

The training for poll staff for Noorababad will be imparted at Government Degree College Kulgam where as training for poll staff of Devsar will be imparted at DIET Kulgam.

The first shift of training will commence at 10 am at both the places.

