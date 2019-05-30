About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Training for B’pora Haj Pilgrims on June 15

District administration Bandipora is going to organize the second phase of training program for selected Haj pilgrims of the district.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora the orientation training programme about Manasik-e- Haj and other logistic for Haj Pilgrims of district Bandipora will be conducted on 15th June, 2019 at 10 am at Peer Masjid Plan Bandipora.
The selected Haj pilgrims 2019 have been asked to attend the said program on scheduled date and time.


