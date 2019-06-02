Training for 7th Economic Census conducted at Budgam

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC calls for coordinated efforts for quality census

District Commissioner (DC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, who is also the Chairperson District Level Consultative Committee for 7th Economic Census today inaugurated one-day preparatory cum training workshop on district level training of trainees. The trainees consist of enumerators, data collectors and census supervisors.

While giving details about the CSC based 7th economic census, chief coordinator of the programme said launched under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme, the economic survey is a Government of India’s initiative.

Giving details about the survey, he said the survey will be conducted by carrying out a complete count of all establishments/ units/sectors. The basic agenda is to capture all economic activities affiliated to a person. In addition, the census will be also conducted of the business activity related to agriculture goods, including inputs and outputs. He said that the whole economic census will be done by CSC through trained enumerators. He said that the 7th economic census will start from 15th of June- 2019 after the completion of training sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson (DDC Budgam) emphasized the need to organize such kind of training sessions at block level also. She urged for specific and quality based economic census duly conducted by IT-based enumerators and supervisors so that there shall be no loopholes in it. She said that the survey will draw the future road map for socio-economic growth, development and prosperity of the district. The DDC also called for coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to make this programme a success.

The workshop was attended by ADDC Budgam, ADC, CPO, GM DIC, ACD, DIO Budgam, Dy. SP Headquarter all enumerators, supervisors, helpers and other concerned.