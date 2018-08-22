Trainee police constable shot dead in Kulgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Unknown gunmen fired upon a policeman in Awgam village of Kulgam district of south Kashmir after which he died of critical bullet wounds.
Reports said that the cop was coming out from a local mosque after Eid prayers and was on way to home when the gunmen fired upon him at Awgam village.
The sources said that the cop was critically injured in the firing and succumbed shortly after being shot.
The deceased has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shah of Zazripora village.
Shah, who was earlier working as a Special Police Officer (SPO) was recently promoted as constable.
He had come home on leave few days back from Manigam where he was undergoing training.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said that the constable was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
“Militants are involved in the killing and a case under relevant sections of law has been initiated with regard to the incident,” he said.
Meanwhile, government forces have arrived on the attack spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants. (GNS)