Trained community volunteers get disaster response kits

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
District Disaster Management Authority Thursday provided disaster response kits and certificates to trained community volunteers under the centrally sponsored scheme Aapda Mitra, here at a function.
The certificates and special disaster response kits were presented to 78 trained volunteers including boys and girls by Additional Deputy Commissioner KK Sidha.
Aapda Mitra scheme in the district is being run in collaboration with JKSDMA and NDMA. Under this scheme, volunteers from across the district are trained in disaster response including search and rescue, first aid, fire fighting and CPR.
Over 130 volunteers have been trained under the scheme in the district so far. Currently, a batch of 50 volunteers is getting training at the Central Training Institute Home Guards.
The provision of special package kits to the trained volunteers is aimed at equipping and enabling them to help different authorities in the district in search and rescue operations during disaster.
Tehsildar Headquarters Nusrat Aziz who supervises organization of disaster response training of volunteers under the scheme was also present on the occasion.
The Aapda Mitra scheme is focussed on training 200 community volunteers in disaster response in each of the 30 most flood-prone districts of 25 States of India.