Train suspended in Kashmir; internet speed reduced in Srinagar

In wake of the militant killings in Anantnag district, authorities on Monday suspended train services in Kashmir Valley.
An official of the railway said that the train which started from Baramulla was stopped in Awantipora. Similarly, the official said that the train which started from Banihal was stopped at Anantnag.
The step, he said was taken as a precautionary measure in wake of the apprehension of the law and order following the killing of three militants.
Meanwhile, authorities have reduced high-speed internet across Srinagar district and in other parts of South Kashmir.
Earlier, sources said that the police had directed the telecom companies to downgrade the internet speed as a precautionary measure. (GNS)
