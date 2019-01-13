Train services suspended in south Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Train service was on Sunday suspended for security reasons in south Kashmir, where a top Al-Badr commander was among two militants killed in an encounter with government forces in Kulgam.
However, train service between Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir was running as per schedule normally.
“Train service was suspended between Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region for security reasons,” a Railway official told a news agency.
There was apprehension of trouble following killing of two local militants on Saturday evening.
He said therefore, no train will chug on the track via south Kashmir.
This is the third time that train service was suspended in south Kashmir in 2019. The service was suspended in south Kashmir on January 4 for security reasons in view of killing of three militants in Pulwama. The train run was again suspended in south Kashmir on January 5 following heavy snowfall.
Hundreds of passengers were disappointed, after they were informed that at different railway stations in south Kashmir train service had been suspended on Sunday.
“We are acting on the advice of local administration and police,” he said, adding safety and security of passengers besides railway staff and property is important.
Two militants, including top commander were killed in an encounter, which ensued when government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Yaripora in Kulgam late Saturday evening.