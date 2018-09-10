About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train services resume in south Kashmir after two days

Published at September 10, 2018 10:31 AM 0Comment(s)906views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train service resumed Monday after remaining suspended for two days due to security reasons in south Kashmir, where a Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in a shootout at Achabal area of Anantnag district on Saturday morning.

However, train service was not disrupted in north Kashmir.

''We have resumed train service in south Kashmir,'' a senior railway official said.

He said a fresh advisory was received from administration to resume train service in south Kashmir.

Therefore, trains will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund and Banihal in Jammu region, he said.

