Train services resume in south Kashmir after two days

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service resumed Monday after remaining suspended for two days due to security reasons in south Kashmir, where a Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in a shootout at Achabal area of Anantnag district on Saturday morning.
However, train service was not disrupted in north Kashmir.
''We have resumed train service in south Kashmir,'' a senior railway official said.
He said a fresh advisory was received from administration to resume train service in south Kashmir.
Therefore, trains will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund and Banihal in Jammu region, he said.