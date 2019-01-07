Train services resume in north Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Train services resumed on Monday in north Kashmir after remaining suspended on Sunday following the shutdown in Baramulla's Sopore town to remember 1993 massacre when 53 civilians were killed in government forces' firing.
"We received an advisory on Sunday night to resume train services in north Kashmir," a senior railway official told a news agency Monday morning.
The official said trains will chug on Srinagar-Badgam in the central Kashmir and Baramulla in north Kashmir on Monday.
The first train from Baramulla and Srinagar operated as per schedule this morning.