Train services resume in Kashmir after two days

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists had called strike on Sunday and Monday against any move to weaken the Article 35 A.
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday after hearing a number of writ petitions challenging Article 35 A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state has now adjourned the case till week starting from August 27. The Article provides special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.
We have resumed train service in the Kashmir valley after receiving a fresh advisory last night, a senior railway official said.
An advisory was received on Saturday to suspend all trains in the Kashmir valley for two day-- Sunday and Monday-- for security reasons following strike call.
Therefore, he said, trains will chug on Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir today. Similarly all trains were also run on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he added.
Morning trains are running as per schedule, he said.
We are acting on the advice of local administration who are taking decisions to suspend train service keeping in view the security and safety of passengers, railway staff and other property, he said adding in the past railways suffered damages worth crores of rupees during demonstrations and protests in the valley, where trains, railway stations and tracks were targeted.