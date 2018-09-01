About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train services resume in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train service resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists had called for two-day strike against any move to weaken the Article 35-A.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the case till second week of January next year.

All trains were resumed in the Kashmir valley since this morning, a senior railway official said. Morning trains were running in the valley smoothly.

He said train service was suspended between Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region on Wednesday after a gunfight ensued in Anantnag. Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were killed in the gunfight by government forces.

However, train service was also suspended on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir on August 30 and 31 for security reasons.

 

