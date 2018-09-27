Train service to remain suspended tomorrow

AgenciesSrinagar
Railway authorities have decided to suspend train services in Kashmir on 28 September in the wake of strike call given by JRL.
Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 that was held on 16th September has been declared. The results of the said exam have been uploaded on the official website of JKPSC. A total of 1750 candidates have qualified for the admission to the Ja...More
Railway authorities have decided to suspend train services in Kashmir on 28 September in the wake of strike call given by JRL. [Inputs from agencies]More
One of the two militants killed in a gunfight with forces at Panzan village of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district had deserted police few months ago. “Irfan Ahmad Dar resident of Kakapora Pulwama was working as Special Police Officer (SPO) and he had d...More
As many as 25 teachers were suspended on charge of dereliction of duty in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday. During inspection of schools in Thanamandi Block of Rajouri district, officials found a number of teachers not checking home assignments...More
Thousands converged at Verinag town to pay homage to slain militant, Asif Malik, who was killed in a brief exchange of gunfire between the government forces and militants at Gasipora locality in Dooru area of Anantnag district. As per eyewitnesses, two armed gunmen also appe...More
Two militants, who were killed in a fierce gunfight with Government forces at Panzan village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, have been identified as Sheraz Ahmed of Kralwari, Chadoora and Irfan Ahmed of Nihama, Pulwama. “The operation concluded,” Supe...More
Mantaqi Nursing College IUST Awantipora will be organizing two-day workshop on Nursing Education on 28 and 29 Spetember at IUST campus. The college will also be celebrating its Annual Day and World Heart Day on the same dates. More
The Supreme Court Thursday declined to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations made in its 1994 judgement that mosque was not integral to Islam that arose during the hearing of Ayodhya land dispute. The issue had cropped up w...More
The Supreme Court Thursday declared that adultery is not a crime and struck down the anti-adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional as it dented the individuality of women and treated them as "chattel of husbands". The apex court's five-judge Constitution bench was unani...More
Two militants were killed on Thursday in a fierce gunfight with Government forces at Panzan village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Srinagar-based Army spokesman, Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of two militants. “The operation is still in progress,&rdqu...More
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a shutdown against the civilian killings in Kashmir. Taking to the twitter, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asked people to “register their strong protest by observing a complete hartal tomorrow (Friday 28th September) against ...More
Scores of students of University of Kashmir (KU) on Thursday offered funeral in absentia for the slain civilian of Noorbagh area of Srinagar. Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that the students of various departments gathered outside the Humanities department and took out a p...More
India has raised objections over Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, saying it is completely "unwarranted" for the grouping as well as its member countries to discuss matters related to India's internal affairs in any mult...More
A non-local Beacon official was killed during an Army ambush at Kralpora area in frontier Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Thursday. Reports said an ambush was laid by the Army troops at Sayedaan Pathra Kakva Galiof Kralpora area in the district during which a Beacon off...More
A civilian, who was killed during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Noorbagh area of Srinagar City, was laid to rest at Eidgah amid pro-freedom slogans on Thursday. Witnesses said thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain Mohammad Yaqoob Malik of...More
Authorities Thursday suspended local train services due to security reasons in the Kashmir valley. Officials said the train service between Banihal and Baramulla has been suspended in view of the situation. “We received an advisory to suspend train service as a measure...More
A gunfight raged between militants and Government forces at Panzan area of Chadoora in central Kashmir Budgam district Thursday. Reports said a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police and Army launched a cordon and Search Operation at Panzan following inputs a...More
A civilian was killed during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Noorbagh area of Srinagar City on Thursday. Reports said early morning government forces launched a CASO in Noorbagh area during which a civilian identified as Mohammad Saleem Malik, 24, son of Mohammad Ya...More
A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Verinag, Dooru and parts of Anantnag town over the killing of a local militant, Asif Malik in a gunfight at Gasigund Mehmoodabad Dooru today. All the shops and business establishments are shut in these areas towns, while public tra...More
A militant and an Army man was killed in a gunfight at Gasigund, Mehmoodabad in Dooru area of south Kashmir Kashmir’s Anantnag district today. Srinagar-based Army spokesperson, Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of militant and Army man in the pre-dawn gunfight. Repor...More
