About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train service to remain suspended tomorrow

Published at September 27, 2018 10:26 PM 0Comment(s)828views


Train service to remain suspended tomorrow

Agencies

Srinagar

Railway authorities have decided to suspend train services in Kashmir on 28 September in the wake of strike call given by JRL.

[Inputs from agencies]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top