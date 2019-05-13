Train service suspended on Srinagar-Baramulla track

May 13, 2019 | Agencies

The train service was suspended on Monday for security reasons between the summer capital, Srinagar and Baramulla in north Kashmir, where massive protests were held against the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Bandipora.



However, train service was normal in south Kashmir.



“All trains running on Srinagar-Badgam in the central Kashmir and Baramulla track have been suspended on Monday for security reasons,” a railway official told a news agency.