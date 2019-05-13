Train service suspended on Srinagar-Baramulla track

The train service was suspended on Monday for security reasons between the summer capital, Srinagar and Baramulla in north Kashmir, where massive protests were held against the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Bandipora.
However, train service was normal in south Kashmir.
“All trains running on Srinagar-Badgam in the central Kashmir and Baramulla track have been suspended on Monday for security reasons,” a railway official told a news agency.
