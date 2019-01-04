About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train service suspended on Srinagar-Banihal route

January 04, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities Friday suspended train service on Srinagar-Banihal route due to security reasons in south Kashmir where three militants were killed in a gunfight on Thursday.

Officials said the train service was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

However, they said the train service on Srinagar-Baramulla route was running normally as per schedule.

On Thursday three local militants were killed in a gunfight in forest area of Tral in Pulwama district.

