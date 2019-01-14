Train service suspended on Sgr-Banihal track

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 13:
Authorities on Sunday suspended the train services from Srinagar to Banihal for “security measures” following the killing of two militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.
“We have suspended train services in south Kashmir for security reasons,” a railway official said.
However, trains continued to chug on Srinagar-Budgam in central Kashmir to Baramulla in north Kashmir as per schedule, he said.
On Saturday, two militants identified as top Al-Badr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam and his associate Shakeel Dar were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Katapora area of Yaripora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.