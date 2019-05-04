Train service suspended on 2nd day in south Kashmir

May 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Train service remained suspended for the second day on Saturday in south Kashmir, where three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including a top commander, were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Shopian.

"However, all trains in north Kashmir between Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla were running normally as per schedule," a railway official said.

He said train service was suspended on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund and Banihal in Jammu region route on Friday from 1000 hrs following an advisory received from police.

A fresh advisory was received last night not to resume the service on this route today also, he said.

Train service will be resumed once a green signal is received from the administration, including police, he said, adding the railway department was acting on the advice of local authorities since safety and security of the passengers was necessary.

On Friday three militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Adkhara village in Shopian district.

