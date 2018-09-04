Train service suspended in south Kashmir for security reasons

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service was suspended on Tuesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where a youth was killed during a protest triggered by cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
However, all trains will chug in north Kashmir as per schedule, a senior railway official said.
We have suspended all train runs in south Kashmir following a fresh advisory received from police, he said.
He said therefore no train will run on Budgam-Srinagar in central Kashmir to Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region. This route witness heavy rush as people travelling to Jammu prefer train service upto Banihal.
We are acting on the advice of local administration and police, he said adding safety and security of passengers besides railway staff and property is important.