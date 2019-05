Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03, 2019 | Agencies

Train service was suspended on Friday for "security reasons" in south Kashmir, where two militants were killed by government forces in an encounter during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian district.

Train service in north Kashmir between Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla was normal, a railway official told a news agency.

He said train service between Badgam-Srinagar-Anatnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region was suspended after 1000 hrs.