Train service suspended in Kashmir for security reasons

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service was suspended for security reasons on Sunday in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for two-day strike from Sunday against any move to weaken the Article 35 A.
The Supreme Court (SC) will hear on Monday (August 6) a number of writ petitions challenging Article 35 A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state. The Article provides special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.
"We have received a fresh advisory from the police to suspend all trains in the Kashmir valley on Sunday and Monday for security reasons," a senior railway official said.
He said no train will run on Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir.
Similarly all trains were also suspended on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he added.
He said railway authorities are acting on the advice of local administration who are taking decisions to suspend train service keeping in view the security and safety of passengers, railway staff and other property, adding in past, railways suffered damage worth crores of rupees during demonstrations and protests in the valley, where trains, railway stations and tracks were targeted. This was the first time in the month of August that train services were suspended in the valley.