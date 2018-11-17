Train service suspended in Kashmir following police advisory

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service has been suspended on Saturday for “security reasons” in Kashmir valley, where JRL has called for a general strike on the first day of the nine-phased Panchayat election being held today.
All train runs will remain suspend in Kashmir valley on Saturday as a fresh advisory was received from police last night, a senior railway official told a news agency.
The official said no train will run on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir today. No train will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.
'We cannot help it, since we have to act as per advisory received from the police,' he said, adding it is the passengers who suffer when train service is suspended.
He said railway authority cannot ignore the advisory since the safety and security of passengers and railway staff was important.
[UNI]