Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

April 23, 2019 | Agencies

Train service was suspended on Tuesday for "security reasons" in the Kashmir valley, as Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for shutdown in protest against alleged ill-treatment to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik and other separatist leaders, businessmen by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate.

We have suspended all train runs in Kashmir valley after an advisory was received from police, a railway official told a news agency this morning.

He said no train will run on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir. Similarly all train runs will remain suspended on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he said.

The official said railway department was acting on the advice of local administration and police as safety and security of the passengers besides railway officials and property was important.