Train service suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities Monday suspended Train service in Kashmir for security reasons as Joint Resistance Leadership has called for strike and protests against civilian and militant killings in the Valley.
The Train service, an official said, was suspended following a fresh advisory from police last night.
He said no train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.
Similarly, the train service will also remained suspended on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir.
JRL comprising Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Geelani and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for a complete shutdown to protest against the killings in Kashmir.
The strike was called following the killing of six militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in a gun battle at Batagund village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday. A Territorial Army man from Kulgam district, was also killed in the gunfight.
A 15-year-old civilian, Nouman Ashraf resident of Kulgam, was also killed while over 60 persons were injured during clashes with government forces near the gunfight site.
