Train service suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities Thursday suspended local train services due to security reasons in the Kashmir valley.
Officials said the train service between Banihal and Baramulla has been suspended in view of the situation.
“We received an advisory to suspend train service as a measure to prevent any untoward incident,” a railway official told Rising Kashmir.
A gunfight is also underway between militants and Government forces at Panzan area of Chadoora in Budgam district.
Earlier, a civilian was killed during CASO in Srinagar while a militant and an Army was killed in a gunfight at Dooru area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir.