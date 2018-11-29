Train service suspended for second day in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The local train service in Kashmir was on Thursday suspended for the second straight day due to security reasons.
According to officials, no train shall chug on Banihal-Baramulla route today due to apprehensions of law and order problems in the valley.
The suspension of train service followed after the killing of two militants in Khrew area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.
On Wednesday train service remained suspended after the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Naveed Jhatt and his associate in a gunfight at Kuthpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.