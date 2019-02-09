Train service suspended for 3rd day in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train services remained suspended for the third day on Saturday in Kashmir in view of strike call by Joint Resistance Leadership on the 6th death anniversary of Afzal Guru.
Guru was secretly hanged in Delhi’s Tihar jail on 9 February in 2013.
The train service remained suspended on February 7 and 8 due to heavy snowfall which had also frozen due to sub zero temperature.
The train service was suspended due to security reasons on Saturday as a precautionary measure," a senior railway official said.
