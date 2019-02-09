About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train service suspended for 3rd day in Kashmir

Published at February 09, 2019 11:17 AM 0Comment(s)711views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train services remained suspended for the third day on Saturday in Kashmir in view of strike call by Joint Resistance Leadership on the 6th death anniversary of Afzal Guru.

Guru was secretly hanged in Delhi’s Tihar jail on 9 February in 2013.

The train service remained suspended on February 7 and 8 due to heavy snowfall which had also frozen due to sub zero temperature.

The train service was suspended due to security reasons on Saturday as a precautionary measure," a senior railway official said.

