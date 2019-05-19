Train service resumes in south Kashmir after two days

May 19, 2019 | Agencies

Train service resumed on Sunday after remaining suspended for two days for "security reasons" in the south Kashmir, a railway official said.

The train service had resumed on Saturday on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla track in north Kashmir after remaining suspended on Friday, when there following a shutdown call by JRL in protest against civilian and militant killings during the Holy month of Ramadhan.

Train services where suspended in south Kashmir on Saturday following gunfight between militants and government forces in which three militants were killed.