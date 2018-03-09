Train service resumes in south Kashmir after 4 days

AgenciesSrinagar
Train service resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for four days in the Kashmir valley for security reasons, a senior railway official said.
However, he said, some trains operated in the morning on Thursday in south Kashmir. But we had to suspend all trains later as there was some stone pelting incident between Anantnag and Bijbehara, he said.
No train could run in north Kashmir as a precautionary measure yesterday after there was some law and order problem, he added.
Trains will run between Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region as per schedule today, he said. Similarly, train will also chug on Srinagar-Badgam in central Kashmir to Baramulla in north, he said.
He said a fresh advisory was received last night from police to resume the normal train service in the Kashmir valley.
We are acting on the advice of police, he said adding the decision has been taken in the interest of passengers and railway property.
Train service in the valley was suspended from Monday, when there was a JRL call against the killing of six people, including two militants in an encounter with security forces in Shopian on Sunday night.
However, the service remained suspended on Wednesday also when there was a strike call by JRL against the shifting of detenues to outside valley jails besides Shopian Challo.
During last year the train service was suspended for over 50 times partially or fully for security reasons.
However, in 2016 train service remained suspended for about six months during summer unrest.
Train service has become a very popular in the Kashmir valley which is being considered cheap, fast and safe
