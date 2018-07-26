About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train service resumes in south Kashmir

Published at July 26, 2018 10:38 AM


Agencies

Srinagar

Train service resumed in south Kashmir on Thursday after daylong suspension due to security reasons.

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter by security forces in Lal Chowk Area of Anantnag on Wednesday, following which train services were suspended.

A fresh advisory was received from police last night to resume train service in south Kashmir, a senior railway official said.

Therefore, he said, train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region as per schedule today.

Train service was not affected in north Kashmir, where all trains operated as per schedule between Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla.

