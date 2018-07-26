Train service resumes in south Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Train service resumed in south Kashmir on Thursday after daylong suspension due to security reasons.
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter by security forces in Lal Chowk Area of Anantnag on Wednesday, following which train services were suspended.
A fresh advisory was received from police last night to resume train service in south Kashmir, a senior railway official said.
Therefore, he said, train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region as per schedule today.
Train service was not affected in north Kashmir, where all trains operated as per schedule between Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla.