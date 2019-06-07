Train service resumes in Kashmir after two days

June 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Train service resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, a railway official said.

All trains will run as per schedule today in the Kashmir valley, he said.

The official said that a fresh advisory was received from the administration to resume train service from this morning.

Earlier, an advisory was received on June 4 evening to suspend all train runs in the Kashmir valley for two days on June 5 and 6 for security reasons.

He said trains are running as per schedule since this morning on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Similarly, trains will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region, he added.

(Representational picture)