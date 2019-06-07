Train service resumes in Kashmir after two days

Train service resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, a railway official said.
All trains will run as per schedule today in the Kashmir valley, he said.
The official said that a fresh advisory was received from the administration to resume train service from this morning.
Earlier, an advisory was received on June 4 evening to suspend all train runs in the Kashmir valley for two days on June 5 and 6 for security reasons.
He said trains are running as per schedule since this morning on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir.
Similarly, trains will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region, he added.
(Representational picture)
Train service resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, a railway official said.
All trains will run as per schedule today in the Kashmir valley, he said.
The official said that a fresh advisory was received from the administration to resume train service from this morning.
Earlier, an advisory was received on June 4 evening to suspend all train runs in the Kashmir valley for two days on June 5 and 6 for security reasons.
He said trains are running as per schedule since this morning on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir.
Similarly, trains will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region, he added.
(Representational picture)