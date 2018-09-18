About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train service resumes in Kashmir after three days

Published at September 18, 2018 10:39 AM 0Comment(s)798views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train service resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for three days in the Kashmir valley due to security reasons.

Train service was suspended on Saturday following the killing of militants and a civilian by government forces in Kulgam district.

A fresh advisory was received last night to resume train service in the valley this morning, a senior railway officer said.

He said trains will chug on Srinagar-Budgam-Baramulla, in north Kashmir track. Similarly, trains will run on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he added.

