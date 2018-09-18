Train service resumes in Kashmir after three days

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train service resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for three days in the Kashmir valley due to security reasons.
Train service was suspended on Saturday following the killing of militants and a civilian by government forces in Kulgam district.
A fresh advisory was received last night to resume train service in the valley this morning, a senior railway officer said.
He said trains will chug on Srinagar-Budgam-Baramulla, in north Kashmir track. Similarly, trains will run on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he added.