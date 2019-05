Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Train service resumed in Kashmir on Sunday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons following the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa in Pulwama district.

Train service resumed this morning as a fresh advisory was received from authorities last night, a senior railway official said.

Trains will run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

Similarly, trains will also chug on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir track, he added.A

Musa, the Ansar Gazwatul hind chief, was killed in an encounter with forces in Tral area of Pulwama district on Friday.