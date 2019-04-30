Train service resumes in Kashmir

Train services resumed in Kashmir on Tuesday after remaining suspended on Monday, a railway official said.
He said the train service resumed this morning after fresh advisory was received from the police.
The train service between Baramulla and Banihal was suspended on Monday in view of the election in Kulgam district.
(File picture)
