About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Train service resumes in Kashmir

Published at August 16, 2018 09:32 AM 0Comment(s)411views


Train service resumes in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train services resumed Thursday after remaining suspended for a day due to security reasons in the Kashmir valley following strike called by the Joint Resistance Lesdership (JRL) on the Independence Day.


"We have resumed all train services in the Kashmir valley following a fresh advisory received from administration on Wednesday night," a senior railway official said.


He said the railway authorities are acting on the advice of the local administration, particularly police, since the safety and security of the passengers besides railway staff are important. Railways suffered loss of crores of rupees in the past during demonstrations and strikes, he added.


Therefore, all trains will run on Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir track, he said, adding that similarly, train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top