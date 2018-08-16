Train service resumes in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train services resumed Thursday after remaining suspended for a day due to security reasons in the Kashmir valley following strike called by the Joint Resistance Lesdership (JRL) on the Independence Day.
"We have resumed all train services in the Kashmir valley following a fresh advisory received from administration on Wednesday night," a senior railway official said.
He said the railway authorities are acting on the advice of the local administration, particularly police, since the safety and security of the passengers besides railway staff are important. Railways suffered loss of crores of rupees in the past during demonstrations and strikes, he added.
Therefore, all trains will run on Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir track, he said, adding that similarly, train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.