Train service resumes

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Train service resumed on Sunday after remaining suspended for a day in Kashmir Valley following a strike called by separatists on 1931 Martyrs Day when 22 Kashmiris were killed outside the Central Jail, Srinagar in firing by police during Dogra rule.

“We have resumed train service in the valley after receiving a fresh advisory,” a railway official said Sunday.

Trains will operate on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he added.