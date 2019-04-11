Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

April 11, 2019 | Agencies

Train service was suspended for “security reasons” in the Kashmir valley, where Joint Resistance Leadership had called for a general strike on Thursday when polling was held in Baramulla Parliamentary constituency.

"We have suspended train service in the Kashmir valley after an advisory was received from authorities, including police," a railway official said.

He said no train will chug on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir. Similarly, no train will run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he added.

[UNI]