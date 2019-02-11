Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Train services remained suspended on Monday for security reasons in Kashmir valley in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to mark the death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged and later buried in Delhi’s Tihar jail on this day in 1984.
A railway official said that they received a fresh advisory from police not to resume train service in the valley on Monday as a precautionary measure.
“Therefore, no train will chug on Srinagar-Baramulla and Srinagar-Banihal tracks,' he said.
Train services will resume only after receiving green signal from police, the official said.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for protest against hanging of Bhat and reiterated the demand for return of mortal remains to his family.
On February 7 train service was suspended due to heavy snowfall in the valley.
Train service had resumed on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir track on Sunday. However, the train service had remained suspended on Srinagar-Banihal route following encounter between militants and forces in Kulgam district.
Five militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Kilam area of the district.