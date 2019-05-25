Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25, 2019 | Agencies

Train service remained suspended for the second day on Saturday in the Kashmir valley for security reasons following killing of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa, in an encounter by government forces in Pulwama district during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) which ended early Friday.

Train service could not be restored as a fresh advisory was received last night that all trains will remain suspended on Saturday also, official sources told a news agency.

Zakir Musa and another militant were killed in an encounter by forces at Dadsar Tral in Pulwama.

Therefore, they said, no train will run on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region. Trains will not chug on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir track, they added.

Meanwhile, people who had arrived at different railway station were disappointed after they were informed that train service will remain suspended today also. Saturday evening normally witness heavy rush of passengers when people are going to their homes.

However, sources said railway authorities are acting on the advice of local administration, particularly police, who take the decision to suspend train service after keeping in view the safety and security of the passengers and railway property.